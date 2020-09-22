Man City want to lower the cost of Sevilla centre-back by offering defender in the deal

Dani Gil of Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester City want to lower the cost of a deal for Jules Koundé and are studying the option of including Nicolas Otamendi in a proposal.

Sevilla, however, are 'not quite convinced' by that option. A source close to Sevilla had this to say on the Spanish club’s wishes in this deal:

“If the club receives a proposal of more than €60M plus variables, it will sell. We are talking about half of it's annual budget.”

Koundé is reported to have a €68M release clause but City are rumoured to prefer offloading Otamendi, who is surplus to requirements, to lessen the price of the 21-year-old defender. The two clubs are not too far apart in valuations for the young frenchman so a deal should eventually be agreed.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra