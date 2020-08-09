Man City want to 'take advantage of the situation' with young centre-back - Barcelona 'will not' meet the valuation

Ahead of Manchester City’s second leg match Champions League match against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Eric Garcia does not want to extend his stay at the English club. The 19-year-old centre is expected to be one of FC Barcelona’s key targets in the current transfer window.

As reported by Miguel Rico and Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Manchester City want €23m in addition to €12m in bonuses for Garcia. The report further claims that Manchester City are not going to ‘give their hands to twist easily’ in this deal. Txiki Begiristain, Director of Football, wants to take advantage of the situation and is not willing to sell the player for anything less than the amount stated above.

Eric Garcia’s current contract will expire in 2021, which gives Barcelona an opportunity to sign him for free next year. The Spanish side do not want to spend more than €10m and are yet to make strong indications towards signing the Man City player.

Garcia did not feature in City’s last match that saw Guardiola’s men beat Real Madrid and book a spot in the Quarter Finals of Champions League. The announcement about Garcia came as a shock to many, especially after his consistent performance with the team since the restart of football competitions. However, it appears that he is more inclined towards playing for his boyhood club in La Liga.

The Spanish giants reportedly know that they have a 'yes' from Eric Garcia and want to start the negotiations. But it seems unlikely they would want to pay Manchester City's asking price for the player.

