Man City wanted to pay a 'substantial fee' for Atletico Madrid star - club want a 'like for like' Sané replacement

Manchester City reportedly wanted to pay a 'substantial fee' for the now Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix last summer, at their second attempt at signing the Portuguese international, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast.

With Pep Guardiola confirming earlier this week that Leroy Sané set to leave the club to most likely join Bayern Munich, the club may be in the market for a winger this summer. Castles says that City are looking for a 'like for like' replacement or a 'player with pace' to take the German's place in the squad.

(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

One player who was previously on the club's radar was former Benfica starlet Joao Felix, who eventually moved to Atletico Madrid last summer in a deal worth around £133 million.

City had reportedly made a second attempt to sign the 20-year-old, with chiefs at the club prepared to pay a 'substantial fee' to secure his signature. The plan was for Felix to stay at Benfica for one more season whilst the situation regarding Leroy Sané was resolved.

Felix however, had his head turned by Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone and has since gone on to appear 22 times in La Liga - scoring six goals.

