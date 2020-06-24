City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City wanted to pay a 'substantial fee' for Atletico Madrid star - club want a 'like for like' Sané replacement

harryasiddall

Manchester City reportedly wanted to pay a 'substantial fee' for the now Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix last summer, at their second attempt at signing the Portuguese international, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast. 

With Pep Guardiola confirming earlier this week that Leroy Sané set to leave the club to most likely join Bayern Munich, the club may be in the market for a winger this summer. Castles says that City are looking for a 'like for like' replacement or a 'player with pace' to take the German's place in the squad. 

fbl-esp-liga-atletico-sevilla
(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

One player who was previously on the club's radar was former Benfica starlet Joao Felix, who eventually moved to Atletico Madrid last summer in a deal worth around £133 million. 

City had reportedly made a second attempt to sign the 20-year-old, with chiefs at the club prepared to pay a 'substantial fee' to secure his signature. The plan was for Felix to stay at Benfica for one more season whilst the situation regarding Leroy Sané was resolved. 

Felix however, had his head turned by Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone and has since gone on to appear 22 times in La Liga - scoring six goals. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City goalkeeper seen as an 'attractive option' for Premier League rival

Arsenal could be one of the clubs looking to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

"'City cannot catch us' or whatever, that's complete b******s." - Jurgen Klopp discusses the title run-in

As Liverpool are now just six points away from their first Premier League title in 30 years, with the possibility of clinching it at the Etihad Stadium becoming a real possibility, however Jurgen Klopp is not getting too far ahead of himself.

harryasiddall

Real Madrid 'lobbying' to have second leg against Man City moved

Real Madrid are 'lobbying' to have the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Manchester City moved to a neutral location, amid fears over the Coronavirus pandemic.

harryasiddall

by

Prince U

Man City goalkeeper set for new contract - other youngster set for another loan

Scott Carson is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at Manchester City, with the club wanting him to carry on in his emergency standby role.

Danny Lardner

Man City 'will listen to offers' for full-back - various European clubs interested

Manchester City will listen to offers for João Cancelo at the end of the season, providing they can find the right player to replace the Portuguese international.

Danny Lardner

Napoli star believes in 'strong chance' of signing for Man City this summer - reduced fee mentioned

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly believes there is a 'strong chance' of signing for Manchester City this summer, according to sources close to the player, as reported by Duncan Castle on the Transfer Window Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Sergio Aguero ruled out for five to six weeks following meniscus tear

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to be ruled out for five to six weeks following a tear to the meniscus in his left knee against Burnley, according to Lucas Scagliola.

Freddie Pye

Council provide update on venue for Man City vs Liverpool next month

A spokesperson for the Manchester City Council has provided an update on the location of Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League, originally scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

A brilliant Manchester City breezed past Burnley at the Etihad on a mild Monday night to solidify their grasp on a second-place Premier League position. Here's what we learned from the second game back...

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the side that humbled Arsenal last week; but despite these changes, Manchester City romped to a convincing 5-0 victory over a Burnley side that had not lost since January.

Brandon Evans