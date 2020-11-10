Man City warned Serie A club will only do business if €50M release clause is met

Manchester City have been told that AC Milan will not negotiate the sale of midfielder Ismael Bennacer, and will only let the player leave if his release clause of €50 million is paid, reports MilanNews as relayed by SempreMilan.

Bennacer has established himself as one of Serie A's best midfielders, forming a formidable duo with Franck Kessie at the heart of the AC Milan midfielder that has been a huge factor behind the club currently sitting at the top of the league.

City have been linked with Bennacer since last summer, with Pep Guardiola said to be personally a fan of the Algerian's talents.

However, signing the former Arsenal midfielder will not be cheap. His €50million release clause is valid only for teams abroad, but it can only be paid in one sum, rather than in instalments.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Bennacer in the past, and City would likely face competition for the AC Milan star should the reports in Italy prove true.

AC Milan may be open to a deal, though, as they signed a capable back-up in Sandro Tonali in the summer; the young Italian midfielder had been linked with City prior to the move to Milan.

