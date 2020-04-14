Manchester City are reportedly 'weighing up' paying Lautaro Martinez' €111 million release clause; however, the striker is 'not convinced' on a move to the Premier League, according to reports from both SPORT and Tuttosport.

The seemingly never-ending saga linking Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez to Manchester City has seemed to pick up speed recently. Now, a report from Tuttosport claims City are 'weighing up' the opportunity to trigger the €111 million release clause that becomes active for the first two weeks of July for clubs outside of Italy.

(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

However, even if City do decide to pay the reported release clause, they may enter some issues when entering negotiations with the player. SPORT say Martinez is 'not convinced' on the idea of joining the current Premier League champions.

Martinez has had reservations about the Premier League as he feels it does not suit his style of play. Adding to that, the potential of missing out on the Champions League with the club's two-year ban yet to be resolved is putting the player off a move.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra