Man City were 'chasing' Bundesliga centre-back - player rejected initial offer

Manchester City were 'chasing' Hoffenheim centre-back Melayro Bogarde this summer, with the player himself rejecting the clubs initial offer, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 18-year-old was one of a massive list of targets for this season - with Nathan Aké and Ruben Dias being the two the club opted for. However, SPORT say City had made an offer for the versatile defender.

The defender is equally capable of playing on both sides of the defence, with him even appearing for a brief period at defensive midfield. This versatility is something the may have attracted Pep Guardiola, especially with a hectic schedule.

Bogarde rejected City's proposal on the basis he wasn't guaranteed regular football and has gone on to make three appearances so far for Hoffenheim's first team.

