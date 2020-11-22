Man City were 'willing' to put more than €50M on the table for Serie A star

Manchester City were 'willing' to put more than €50M on the table for Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni last summer, reports Corriere Dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

However, the Serie A side have now 'closed the door' to any negotiations, and plan ‘to secure him' with a new contract. The promising young defender has made 61 league appearances since making his Series A debut in 2016/17 season.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

He has since become a key figure in Antonio Conte’s defense for Inter, who are one of the title favorites in the Italian top flight. At 21, Transfermarkt have him valued at nearly £38 million.

City ended up going with the Portuguese defender Rubén Dias to fill the defensive gap that hindered the club last season. Bastoni still may be a defender for the future as he is impressing many in a top league at such a young age.

