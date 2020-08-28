SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City will have to reach an agreement with Barcelona for star forward this summer

Nathan Allen

Since six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi reportedly confirmed his desire to leave the Camp Nou earlier this week, Manchester City have been at the forefront of the rumoured race to sign him.

For the past three days, there has been much disagreement as to whether or not a clause in Messi's contract - which allows him to leave for free at the end of every season - is still valid.

However, new reports from journalist Toni Juanmartí suggest that this is not the case, and that lawyers consulted by Manchester City have told the English club they will have to agree a deal with Barcelona if they want to sign Lionel Messi before the summer transfer window comes to a close. 

barcelona-v-bayern-munich-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final (1)
(Photo by Rafael Marchante/Pool via Getty Images)

It's currently still unclear whether such a deal is even financially possible for Manchester City, and if it would include any players as makeweights, with Barcelona linked to the likes of Eric García and Angeliño in recent weeks. 

While Lionel Messi does have a release clause, it is widely believed to be in the region of €700,000,000. As a result, any club wishing to sign him this summer would need to find a way to convince Barcelona to sell. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An 'unexpected turn of events' in the ongoing saga and transfer battle for Barcelona star - The Lionel Messi Round-up

On what has been a rather subdued day on the Lionel Messi front, here is everything that has happened in the past 24 hours in Manchester City's pursuit of one of the greatest of all time.

Harry Winters

Man City's Ferran Soriano set to meet Barcelona stars father in Catalonia next week

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano is expected to meet Lionel Messi's father - Jorge - in Catalonia early next week, when he travels back from Argentina.

Jack Walker

"I hope Messi joins them." - Former Man City star discusses the Lionel Messi saga

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has voiced his opinion on his ex-club's historical pursuit of the record six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Jack Walker

Claims that Jorge Messi has confirmed Lionel has already chose to 'engage' with Man City

Following suggestions that PSG had made an enquiry into the situation surrounding Lionel Messi, further details from sources in France have stated that Jorge Messi provided a response: Lionel has already chosen to engage with Manchester City.

Freddie Pye

Revealed? Ferran Torres' new Man City shirt number

Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres is reportedly set to inherit David Silva's legendary #21 shirt.

Jack Walker

Man City NOT planning including three players in a deal for Barcelona star

Manchester City are NOT planning including Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez in a deal for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

harryasiddall

Negotiations for Napoli centre-back on a 'stand-by phase' - Man City prioritising the signing of Barcelona star

Negotiations for Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly are on a 'stand-by phase' as Manchester City are looking to prioritise the signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

harryasiddall

"It's good for football!"- Mikel Arteta on Lionel Messi's possible move to England.

Mikel Arteta has come out with his support of a possible transfer that would see Lionel Messi come to the English Premier League.

Brendan Earley

Barcelona to announce Lionel Messi departure 'in the coming days' - Man City will NOT offer Bernardo Silva in negotiations

Barcelona will announce the departure of Lionel Messi on the club's social networks in the coming days, while Manchester City will not be offering Bernardo Silva in negotiations for the Argentine star, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

by

dan burcea

Man City and Napoli are at the 'details stage' for Kalidou Koulibaly - €75M needed to close the deal

Manchester City's latest proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly that is reported to be in the region of €70 million 'is not enough to convince' Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

by

Shteno