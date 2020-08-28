Man City will have to reach an agreement with Barcelona for star forward this summer

Since six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi reportedly confirmed his desire to leave the Camp Nou earlier this week, Manchester City have been at the forefront of the rumoured race to sign him.

For the past three days, there has been much disagreement as to whether or not a clause in Messi's contract - which allows him to leave for free at the end of every season - is still valid.

However, new reports from journalist Toni Juanmartí suggest that this is not the case, and that lawyers consulted by Manchester City have told the English club they will have to agree a deal with Barcelona if they want to sign Lionel Messi before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

(Photo by Rafael Marchante/Pool via Getty Images)

It's currently still unclear whether such a deal is even financially possible for Manchester City, and if it would include any players as makeweights, with Barcelona linked to the likes of Eric García and Angeliño in recent weeks.

While Lionel Messi does have a release clause, it is widely believed to be in the region of €700,000,000. As a result, any club wishing to sign him this summer would need to find a way to convince Barcelona to sell.

-----

