City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'will listen to offers' for full-back - various European clubs interested

Danny Lardner

Manchester City will listen to offers for João Cancelo at the end of the season, providing they can find the right player to replace the Portuguese international, according to reports from The Sun.

Cancelo joined City only last summer, but his failure to establish a consistent spot in the first team over Kyle Walker has reportedly led City to consider allowing the 26-year-old to leave the club.

The defender has made 24 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season, with only 11 of those coming in the Premier League. Of those 11 games in which Cancelo featured, City kept only three clean sheets.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-burnley (5)
(Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

One alternative for Cancelo would be Nelson Semedo, who has been linked with City for some time now. Semedo, a compatriot of Cancelo's, is rumoured to be leaving Barcelona, with Manchester being his most likely destination.

One defender who has also been linked with the club is Real Madrid's promising 21-year-old Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan international has spent this season on loan with Borussia Dortmund, and has played every league game for the German side this season.

Hakimi is capable of playing on either flank, either as a defender or wide midfielder. He has recorded an impressive 15 goal contributions this season in the Bundesliga, and 4 goals in just eight Champions League games including a match-winning double against Inter Milan.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Real Madrid 'lobbying' to have second leg against Man City moved

Real Madrid are 'lobbying' to have the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Manchester City moved to a neutral location, amid fears over the Coronavirus pandemic.

harryasiddall

by

Prince U

Man City goalkeeper set for new contract - other youngster set for another loan

Scott Carson is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at Manchester City, with the club wanting him to carry on in his emergency standby role.

Danny Lardner

Napoli star believes in 'strong chance' of signing for Man City this summer - reduced fee mentioned

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly believes there is a 'strong chance' of signing for Manchester City this summer, according to sources close to the player, as reported by Duncan Castle on the Transfer Window Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Sergio Aguero ruled out for five to six weeks following meniscus tear

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to be ruled out for five to six weeks following a tear to the meniscus in his left knee against Burnley, according to Lucas Scagliola.

Freddie Pye

Council provide update on venue for Man City vs Liverpool next month

A spokesperson for the Manchester City Council has provided an update on the location of Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League, originally scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

A brilliant Manchester City breezed past Burnley at the Etihad on a mild Monday night to solidify their grasp on a second-place Premier League position. Here's what we learned from the second game back...

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the side that humbled Arsenal last week; but despite these changes, Manchester City romped to a convincing 5-0 victory over a Burnley side that had not lost since January.

Brandon Evans

'Phil Foden starts!' - Manchester City vs Burnley (Team News)

With Manchester City making a winning return to Premier League football on Wednesday, attentions now turn to Sean Dyche's Burnley, who make the short trip to the Etihad tonight.

harryasiddall

Man City 'could still' host Liverpool fixture at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City could still host Liverpool at the Etihad, when the two top sides in the country meet on Thursday 2nd July.

Harry Winters

Inter Milan make England & Man City defender their 'top target' this summer

Inter Milan have made Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker their 'top target' this summer, according to recent reports.

harryasiddall