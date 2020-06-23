Man City 'will listen to offers' for full-back - various European clubs interested

Manchester City will listen to offers for João Cancelo at the end of the season, providing they can find the right player to replace the Portuguese international, according to reports from The Sun.

Cancelo joined City only last summer, but his failure to establish a consistent spot in the first team over Kyle Walker has reportedly led City to consider allowing the 26-year-old to leave the club.

The defender has made 24 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season, with only 11 of those coming in the Premier League. Of those 11 games in which Cancelo featured, City kept only three clean sheets.

(Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

One alternative for Cancelo would be Nelson Semedo, who has been linked with City for some time now. Semedo, a compatriot of Cancelo's, is rumoured to be leaving Barcelona, with Manchester being his most likely destination.

One defender who has also been linked with the club is Real Madrid's promising 21-year-old Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan international has spent this season on loan with Borussia Dortmund, and has played every league game for the German side this season.

Hakimi is capable of playing on either flank, either as a defender or wide midfielder. He has recorded an impressive 15 goal contributions this season in the Bundesliga, and 4 goals in just eight Champions League games including a match-winning double against Inter Milan.

