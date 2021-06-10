Man City Will Listen To Offers For Star Forward This Summer - Player Wants A 'Headline' Transfer

Manchester City will listen to offers for Raheem Sterling this summer, however there is no active push for him to leave the Etihad Stadium.

The Englishman is seemingly on a long list of Manchester City players considering their future.

With the club's links with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, it's understandable that some members of Pep Guardiola's squad are having concerns about their game-time.

According to a report by Ian Ladyman in the Daily Mail, Raheem Sterling is one of these players.

Despite there being no active push for him to move on this summer, Manchester City are open to hearing offers from some of Europe's top clubs.

The player himself has made it known to club he does not want to be a makeweight in any incoming transfer. There have been rumours in recent weeks that he could be included in a deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but that now seems off the table.

The report also points out that if the 26 year-old decides to move on, it'll be on his terms and the buying club would have to demonstrate they really want him - a real 'headline' transfer.

That transfer could be to Spanish giants Barcelona, who have been targeting a move for seemingly every Manchester City player in the past week.

The problem in Raheem Sterling's case is the finances involved, with the player's substantial wage demands being the main problem.

He also has a contract that lasts until 2023, which would mean he'd likely command a high transfer fee, with recent suggestions being that Manchester City would expect offers upwards of £70 million.

