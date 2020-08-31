SI.com
Man City will move for Napoli centre-back once deal for Barcelona star is completed

Nathan Allen

For several months, Pep Guardiola's side have been heavily linked with 29-year-old Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly. It was the biggest transfer story of the summer at the Etihad - that is, until last week, when Lionel Messi announced his intention to leave Barcelona. 

Since then, the Argentine wonder has overshadowed everything else in world football, and news about Koulibaly has run dry for City fans. Now, though, journalist Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that the defender will move to Manchester - once there's more clarity regarding Messi's situation. 

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Koulibaly, who made the Serie A Team of the Season in four consecutive years since joining Napoli in 2014, is expected to be a major signing for Guardiola's team if they can secure his services.

City begin the new league season on Monday 21st September, when they face Wolves away in the Premier League. They have already signed Nathan Aké and winger Ferran Torres, while Koulibaly and Messi are the two most prominent names currently linked with moves to the Etihad. 

