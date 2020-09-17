Man City will NOT relaunch a bid for Napoli star - alternative options identified

Manchester City have given up on their lengthy pursuit of Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, believed to be a target for PSG, and will instead focus on a potential move for Atlético Madrid’s José Giménez, according to Tuttosport.

The Blues have been attempting to prize Koulibaly out of Naples for a large portion of the summer, despite the two camps reportedly not being in direct contact with one another due to personal problems between Txiki Begiristain and Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Some reports suggest that City have already had offers for the Senegalese international turned down, whilst others suggest they have only reached personal terms with the players, but tuttosport now claim that the Cityzen’s focus has changed.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Giménez is another player City are understood to have had an eye on this summer, making several bids for the Uruguayan’s services which have yet to reach Atléti’s asking price - the 25-year-old has a release clause of £110million, which City don’t plan on offering. Tuttosport claim that £70m is as high as Begiristain has been willing to go, which is unlikely to be enough to convince the Spanish side to sell up.

Should the Giménez signing fail to materialise, City may be left short of options in terms of a centre back signing - PSG look set to swoop into the hole they’ve vacated as Koulibaly’s main suitor, making an offer of €52 million plus €7 million in bonuses. Napoli are believed to still be expecting a resurgence from City, presumably hoping to drum up the 29-year-old’s fee by sparking a bidding war between two European heavyweights.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra