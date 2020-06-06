Man City will NOT sign 'transferable' La Liga duo - despite 'reliable news' that they're interested

Manchester City will NOT sign Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto, despite them being made 'transferable', according to reports by Marca and journalist Miguel Rico.

Two major stories in recent weeks seem to be coming to a close - if these recent reports are to be believed. According to Marca, Nelson Semedo has never really been in the plans of the club and they're are 'not interested' in his services.

Also, Manchester City are reportedly not going to be signing Semedo's teammate Sergi Roberto either. This is despite them both being made 'transferable' by Barcelona and the latter being scouted by City for the last six months.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

This report backs up an earlier story by Miguel Rico that the swap deal between Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo will 'end up in nothing'. Guardiola however, did reportedly want to sign Sergi Roberto.

In fact, Barcelona CEO Òscar Grau received 'reliable news' that City were interested in signing him - with the Spaniard being Guardiola's preference.

