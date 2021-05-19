Manchester City "WILL sign" Portuguese Defender This Summer – Fee Reportedly Up To €60M, With Manchester United Also Meeting Agent

Speaking to SIC Noticias this week, Freitas has suggested that Manchester City will be signing the defender for as much as €60 million in the upcoming transfer window, in an attempt to improve the club's left-back position.

Freitas also suggested that the deal for Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro will be completed separately, with the Portuguese club expecting to sign him from the Premier League Champions on a permanent deal.

It was previously suggested that Manchester City could bring 18-year-old Nuno Mendes to the Etihad Stadium as part of a swap deal, although given the purchase option in Porro's loan deal, that always seemed a bit of a stretch.

However, a slightly contrasting report from Portugal claims that Nuno Mendes’ agent Miguel Pinho should meet with Manchester this week, but only after speaking to Manchester United first - according to the information of Record, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

It is claimed that Sporting want €70 million for the teenage sensation, and that could be made of €40 million or €45 million in an initial cash fee, plus the loan of a player and performance bonuses on top - to bring the total valuation of the transfer nearer to their asking price.

Furthermore, Record's information states that agent Pinho is already in Manchester, as he was in attendance at Old Trafford on Tuesday night to watch Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Fulham. There is a feeling that while he could be offering Mendes to the Old Trafford club, he could also be seeking discussions over a new contract for his other client, Bruno Fernandes.

Nuno Mendes broke into the Sporting first-team last season, making his professional debut for the club in June 2020. He also made it into the Portugal squad for the World Cup qualifiers last year, leaving him as a top contender to get a call up for next month’s European Championships.

It is thought he could be Pep Guardiola’s ideal replacement for the left back position, with Benjamin Mendy showing a lack of consistency and Eric Garcia confirmed to be moving back to his boyhood club Barcelona.

