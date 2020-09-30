SI.com
Man City will still contribute ‘the majority’ of the wages of defender involved in swap deal

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City have announced new defensive signing Ruben Dias, in a deal that has seen Nicolas Otamendi make the move in the opposite direction - joining Benfica after five years at the Etihad Stadium.

According to O Jogo, City will still contribute up to €4 million per year for Otamendi’s wages in each of the first two years of his contract with Benfica – with the Argentine’s salary amounting to around €6 million in total. It is expected that come the third year of his contract, Benfica will be paying the full amount.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Otamendi has been a part of the Manchester City defence since 2015, appearing some 210 times across all competitions. With seven trophies under his belt, it is fair to say that he has contributed positively to the club’s recent success. This will be the Argentine’s second spell in Primeira Liga, having spent four seasons at newfound rivals FC Porto.

