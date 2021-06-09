Man City 'Willing' To Allow Star Forward To Leave Club on Loan to Serie A Giants Juventus This Summer

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could move to Juventus on loan this summer, according to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gabriel Jesus, who joined Manchester City for £27 million in 2017 has been subject to continued links with Italian giants Juventus, despite the departure of the club's all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City are reportedly planning to sign a new forward this summer, with Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku all having been linked with a potential move to the Etihad.

Speculation has also been rife in regards to potential outgoings at Manchester City, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Gabriel Jesus could be one of the departures.

The report claims that Manchester City “seem willing” to potentially allow for the 24 year-old to move to Juventus, in a deal which would see the Brazilian initially move on a loan, but with the Italian side having an obligation to buy.

A deal of that structure would reportedly allow Juventus, who recently re-appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their manager, to spread the investment over several seasons.

However, any potential swoop for Gabriel Jesus, who has registered an impressive 82 goals in his 195 appearances for Manchester City, would be dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo and whether the Portugal international chooses to remain in Turin beyond the summer.

The report comes just weeks after Gabriel Jesus was mooted to potentially be part of a deal to bring Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium, while the Brazilian has also been linked with a surprising move to Barcelona in recent days.

