Man City Willing To Be 'Patient' In Pursuit of Harry Kane - Desire To 'Drive Down' Tottenham Asking Price

Manchester City have 'all focus' on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, after numerous journalists reported that the club are willing to be 'patient' in their pursuit of the striker this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title defence begins away to Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season in just three weeks time, with it currently unknown which team Harry Kane will be playing for on August 15th.

It is no secret that last season's top goalscorer and assist provider is Manchester City's top target this summer, as they prepare for life without Sergio Aguero for the first time, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer.

On Thursday, it was reported by the Sun that Tottenham chief Daniel Levy had informed Harry Kane’s representatives that he could leave this summer, and that the 27 year-old was close to joining the Premier League Champions for a record breaking £160 million.

However, Manchester City were quick to distance themselves from reports of such an eye-watering figure on Friday, as club sources appeared to brief various journalists close to the club on their stance - which was that they were simply not willing to pay such a figure for any player, never mind Harry Kane.

The Mail have since reported that Manchester City are now willing to be 'patient' in their pursuit of the England international striker, with the summer transfer window not closing until August 31st.

Meanwhile, Martin Blackburn of the Sun has claimed that Manchester City are in fact 'happy' to use the remaining six weeks of the window for 'brinksmanship', as they attempt to 'drive down' Daniel Levy’s staggering £160 million asking price.

Manchester City officials 'hope' that the 27 year-old's desperation for a move away from North London, coupled with Spurs’ need for cash, will be 'decisive' in their pursuit of the striker this summer.

Martin Blackburn also reports that the Spurs Chairman and Harry Kane are waiting to see if Manchester City’s local rivals Manchester United can be 'tempted into a bidding war', with both North-West clubs reportedly looking to sign a striker this summer.

Although 'all focus' is currently on Harry Kane this summer, both Martin Blackburn and Jack Gaughan have reported that the Blues do have 'alternatives' in the striker position, with the Sun reporting that Pep Guardiola and his bosses have drawn up a list of other possible forwards.

On that front, realistic top-level alternatives have been few and far between this summer.

Romelu Lukaku is seemingly happy with life at Serie A giants Inter Milan, and has publicly stated his desire to remain in Italy, while Borussia Dortmund's superstar Norwegian forward Erling Haaland is now less likely to leave following the sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Even if Borussia Dortmund do show signs of leaning towards a sale, the finances of such a deal would likely exceed the fees discussed around a Harry Kane deal, with Haaland's representatives including Mino Raiola reportedly demanding substantial sums of their own.

