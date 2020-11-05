SI.com
Man City 'willing to close' deal for Barcelona star 'in the coming weeks'

Freddie Pye

It may only have just turned November, but as the new winter transfer window edges ever closer to reopening for another year, the stories and gossip surrounding Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona begin to reappear for round two.

Many fans will remember the crazy two-week period towards the end of August and into early September during the recent summer transfer window, when questions surrounding the future of the Barcelona legend were at their peak. Ultimately, despite agitation towards the way the club was being run and the direction it was heading in, Lionel Messi opted to remain at the Camp Nou against his will.

At that time, there was really only one team in the race for his signature, with some sources claiming that Manchester City had even gone as far as preparing a five-year contract, as well as sourcing video footage and hiring a production company for a potential signing announcement. Those efforts may not have gone completely to waste, if you're to believe the latest reports on Thursday morning.

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-bayern-munich (2)

According to Deportes Cuatro, Lionel Messi has 'not forgotten' his idea of leaving Barcelona in June, 2021, and that the Argentina international wants a winning project in order to continue at the La Liga club. Perhaps more interestingly in the same report is that Manchester City are 'willing to close him' in the 'coming weeks' - presumably meaning in the January transfer window on a pre-contract, however this isn't specified.

Previous claims from the Telegraph had suggested that Manchester City would have the opportunity to present Messi with a pre-contract in January, as talks with Barcelona regarding his future are not scheduled until later in the year.

barcelona-v-bayern-munich-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final (1)

However, one may expect that the chances of signing the 33-year-old have some connection with Pep Guardiola's future at the Etihad Stadium, with the Catalan's contract expiring next summer.

-----

