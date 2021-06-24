Man City 'Willing' To Delay Pursuit of 'Ideal Striker' Target Amid Harry Kane and Tottenham Difficulties

According to ESPN, Manchester City are prepared to wait a year to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, if things don't go according to plan this summer.

The latest news developing from the ongoing Harry Kane transfer saga suggests that Manchester City are finding it harder than they probably first thought to sign the striker.

The latest reports from ESPN say that the reigning Premier League champions would be willing to wait another year to make a deal happen, if the transfer cannot be done this summer.

One of the stumbling blocks preventing the transfer is the asking fee coming from the Tottenham Hotspur camp. Owner Daniel Levy values their star man at £150 million, with Manchester City so far rumoured to have only offered a deal worth up to two thirds of that total.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

Another is the length of Harry Kane's current contract.

The England captain signed an extension with Spurs back in 2016, of which there are still three years left. This means there's no rush for the club to look to offload the player, even if he's unhappy with the current circumstances at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

As ESPN point out in their article, Manchester City aren't strangers to the idea of waiting for the right man. After missing out on Jorginho in 2018, they waited a year before signing Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo to fill that roll. Then, after Vincent Kompany retired, a season went by before they eventually replaced him with Benfica's Ruben Dias.

Sergio Agüero leaving the Etihad Stadium does create room for a big name striker in Pep Guardiola's squad. However, they got by without a traditional centre-forward last season, opting to play a false-nine for the latter half of the campaign, which saw them win two trophies and get to the Champions League final.

READ MORE: Zinchenko opens up on 'most difficult days' of his football life

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano labels Harry Kane information as '100% confirmed'

Harry Kane himself is said to be fully focused on Euro 2020 and is unlikely to address the transfer situation until after the tournament.

If Manchester City were to wait a year, they could have more options available for the roll. Erling Haaland, who the blue half on Manchester have also been heavily linked with, would then supposedly have a release clause activated in his contract with Borussia Dortmund - and potentially much easier to sign.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra