Man City 'willing to negotiate' with RB Leipzig over defender - €11 million fee mentioned

Manchester City have said they're 'willing to negotiate' with RB Leipzig for the permanent sale of loanee Angeliño, after it emerged the German outfit can't afford his €22 million buy-out clause, according to a report by TMUK and SportBILD.

After his move back to City last summer, Angeliño failed to make a mark in the first half of the season and opted to move to RB Leipzig on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

(Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

A report from TMUK says Angeliño has a clause in his loan contract which allows the Bundesliga side to buy the full-back permanently for €22 million. However, Leipzig reportedly don't have the funds available at the moment to make the transfer happen.

City are reportedly 'willing to negotiate' with Leipzig to agree on a more affordable amount to allow the transfer to go through; which SportBILD say is closer to €11 million.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra