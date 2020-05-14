City Xtra
Man City 'willing to negotiate' with RB Leipzig over defender - €11 million fee mentioned

harryasiddall

Manchester City have said they're 'willing to negotiate' with RB Leipzig for the permanent sale of loanee Angeliño, after it emerged the German outfit can't afford his €22 million buy-out clause, according to a report by TMUK and SportBILD.

After his move back to City last summer, Angeliño failed to make a mark in the first half of the season and opted to move to RB Leipzig on loan for the remainder of the campaign. 

rb-leipzig-v-tottenham-hotspur-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (1)
(Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

A report from TMUK says Angeliño has a clause in his loan contract which allows the Bundesliga side to buy the full-back permanently for €22 million. However, Leipzig reportedly don't have the funds available at the moment to make the transfer happen.

City are reportedly 'willing to negotiate' with Leipzig to agree on a more affordable amount to allow the transfer to go through; which SportBILD say is closer to €11 million. 

-----

Comments

Transfer Rumours

