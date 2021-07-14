Man City 'Willing to Pay' In Excess of £100M For Key Transfer Target - Club Willing to 'Bide Their Time'

Charlie Eccleshare of the Athletic reports that Manchester City are “expected to act more decisively,” as they prepare to make another move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Premier League Champions saw a bid worth £100 million rejected for the Spurs and England skipper last month, but it is widely reported that Manchester City will renew their interest in Kane in the coming weeks.

According to Eccleshare’s latest report for the Athletic this week, the Blues’ intent on signing Kane this summer means that they are “willing to pay more than £100 million” for the 27 year-old.

However, it is apparently “less clear” whether Manchester City would be willing to “go as high as £150 million” for the strikers signature.

READ MORE: Man City make enquiry over Premier League striker as Kane alternative

READ MORE: Brighton star 'excited' over Man City switch sparking transfer rumours

The Athletic also report that a figure of £150 million could provide Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy with “food for thought,” despite earlier claims that Levy is “resolute in his position that the player is not for sale.”

Manchester City’s Premier League campaign kicks off against Spurs on Sunday 15th August, with the future of several players still in doubt, and rumours heavily linking England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish with big money moves to the Etihad this summer.

The Champions’ stance regarding a transfer for Jack Grealish is currently unclear, although The Athletic claim that City are “willing to bide their time” in regards to a potential move for Harry Kane.

READ MORE: Man City reveal stance on Antoine Griezmann reports

READ MORE: £90 million bid being prepared for Premier League star by Man City

They go on to report that Manchester City believe that this summer presents a very small window of opportunity to sign the striker, especially after finding out that the Premier League champions travel to North London to play Spurs on the opening weekend of the season.

Harry Kane is not expected to return to Spurs until August, though it was reported earlier this week that the 27 year-old may “reiterate his desire to leave” during this time off.

You can read the full report with analysis from the Athletic here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra