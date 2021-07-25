Man City Willing To Pay 'Significant Chunk' Of Transfer Fee Up Front For Premier League Star

Manchester City are willing to pay a 'significant chunk' of Harry Kane's transfer fee up front, according to the latest reports.

Report after report is now flooding in regarding the saga linking Harry Kane with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

This time, it's Simon Mullock from the Daily Mirror who has provided an update on Manchester City's stance.

It is claimed that the Premier League champions are braced for the saga to 'go all the way to the wire' on transfer deadline day. But, there is still 'optimism' at Manchester City that a deal can be done, and the club still believe the player's wish to leave Tottenham this summer will be decisive in getting their man.

Before embarking on international duty at the European Championships earlier this summer, the 27-year-old publicly stated his desire to leave the North London outfit in search of winning major trophies.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds belief about possible Man City summer transfer

READ MORE: First official images of 21/22 Man City away shirt leaked

Alongside Manchester City's persistence to get a deal done, club officials are also willing to pay a 'significant chunk' of any fee for Harry Kane up front.

This does back up earlier reports from the Daily Mail that the club are now willing to be 'patient' in their pursuit of the England international, with the summer transfer window not closing until August 31st.

If it's true that Daniel Levy has given in to Harry Kane's demands to leave the club, it's now up to the two sides to negotiate a price - something that's proving to be quite difficult.

READ MORE: Why Man City have opted against a move for Nuno Mendes

READ MORE: Man City's intentions with Harry Kane following £160M fee refusal

It is no secret that last season's top goalscorer and assist provider is Manchester City's top target this summer, as they prepare for life without Sergio Agüero for the first time, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Alongside Kane, Manchester City also hold an interest in Jack Grealish - who is valued at around £100 million by Aston Villa, and could be the key to taking the club one step further in the Champions League this season.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra