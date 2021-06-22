Man City 'Willing to Wait' Another Season Without Star Centre-Forward - Club Prepare £100M Bid for Tottenham Star Harry Kane

Reports out of England are suggesting that Manchester City could be willing to wait until next summer to sign a striker, if they feel like they cannot find the right deal this summer.

The Premier League club’s attempt to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who joined FC Barcelona at the start of this month, is looking like it could be a drawn out, and tedious process.

While it seems clear that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the main target for Pep Guardiola and the Etihad hierarchy this summer, the £150 million price tag set by the North London club is likely far out of the realm of possibility for Manchester City.

According to James Olly and Rob Dawson of ESPN, the Premier League champions are preparing a bid of £100 million for Harry Kane, which could include a player-plus-cash proposal.

Some reports are suggesting that the bid has already been sent.

However, Daniel Levy is certain to reject any bid at that level, given Harry Kane is valued at around £150 million and has three years remaining on his existing contract.

For Manchester City, they will remain patient.

Pep Guardiola is keen to sign a striker this summer, however according to the latest information from ESPN, the club are prepared to wait a year if the right player is not available this summer.

That 12-month wait could open the door for Erling Haaland, who appears set to remain at Borussia Dortmund for one more season.

Haaland’s apparent release clause of €75 million will come into play next summer - a fee Manchester City would certainly be willing to pay, while a lot of other potential suitors from across Europe would also be keeping their eye on that clause.

