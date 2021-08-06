Man City Willing To Wait 'Until The Final Hours' To Sign Striker As Club 'Intensify' Their Efforts

With the signing of Jack Grealish now secured, Manchester City will now look to accelerate their efforts in regards to recruiting Harry Kane this summer.

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane has been a target of Manchester City throughout the summer and with the signing of Jack Grealish now secured, the club will now fully focus on acquiring Kane.

A three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Harry Kane has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in world football since bursting onto the scene at Spurs in 2013.

Manchester City are currently in the market for a striker with Sergio Agüero leaving the club earlier in the summer, and Pep Guardiola has deemed Kane as the man he wants to fill the Argentine’s shoes.

According to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City “will intensify their efforts to sign Harry Kane after completing the signing of Jack Grealish.”

James Robson of the Evening Standard has also reported that there is “increasing confidence” at Manchester City that Kane will follow Grealish to the Etihad.

The recruitment of a number nine has always been the clubs priority, and Kane is the club’s ideal target for the position.

Simon Bajkowski also notes however that, unlike the Grealish deal, which was considered relatively straightforward, Manchester City accept that “it may take until the final days and hours of the transfer window” for the club to secure Kane.

Kane has been deemed the man to elevate Pep Guardiola’s side to the next level, however, the acquirement of the England captain will be a difficult one to achieve.

Whilst the striker is keen on a move to the Etihad, Manchester City must first convince Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to part with his star man.

