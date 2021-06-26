Sports Illustrated home
Man City Winger Agrees Terms With Club Over Summer Transfer

Manchester City's Colombian winger Marlos Moreno is set for his seventh consecutive loan spell away from the Etihad Stadium in the last five years.
The 24 year-old has endured a difficult patch in terms of progression in his professional career, since joining Manchester City and the City Football Group back in 2016 - with a lot of promise to his name at the time.

However, the Colombian forward is now struggling to establish himself at the very top level of the game, and is in search of consistent game time in Europe to grab the attention of Manchester City coaches once again.

The latest move takes Marlos Moreno to Belgium, as reporter Sven Claes has confirmed on Saturday.

According to the information of Belgian football reporter Sven Claes, Manchester City have 'agreed terms' with Belgian First Division club KV Kortrijk for the transfer of Marlos Moreno on a season-long loan deal for the forthcoming 2021/2022 campaign.

As previously mentioned, this will be Marlos Moreno's seventh consecutive loan spell away from Manchester since joining the club in 2016.

Over the course of the last five years, Marlos Moreno has spent time developing his trade at the likes of Deportivo La Coruña, City Football Group's Girona and Lommel, Flamengo, Santos Laguna, Portimonense, and now KV Kortrijk.

The ongoing summer transfer window is expected to be a busy one for Manchester City and their key negotiators, both in terms of arrivals at the Etihad Stadium and in the case of departures.

Manchester City are expected to offload some of their fringe players in the squad, as they look to secure the necessary funding to sign both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane - with both men commanding nine-figure transfer fees.

