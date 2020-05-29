City Xtra
Man City winger and striker to head to Championship side following 'routine assessments' at training centre

Nathan Allen

Manchester City have confirmed that two of their players will return to Middlesbrough to complete their loan spells there as the season concludes, according to local publication The Gazette.

City youngsters Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha were both on loan at the Riverside Stadium when the Coronavirus outbreak halted all English football earlier this year. 

Last week, Manchester City recalled all of their senior loanees for 'routine assessments', in which their fitness was primarily judged, before making decisions on the immediate futures of each player.

Roberts and Nmecha now look set to go back to 'Boro and finish the season with the Championship club, while Jack Harrison - who has spent most of the season so far on loan at Leeds United - was another player assessed at the CFA. 

Roberts, who joined Middlesbrough in January after a disastrous spell at Norwich, has made three appearances so far in the Championship, while Nmecha has made three starts but is yet to score his first goal for the club.

