Man City winger 'definitely' wants to sign for Bayern Munich next summer

Nathan Allen

Leroy Sané 'definitely' wants to sign for Bayern Munich this summer, according to Kicker.

After over a year of links between the German winger and the Bundesliga champions, Sané's agent has been quoted as saying that his player has his heart set on a move away from the Etihad.

belarus-v-germany-uefa-euro-2020-qualifier
(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Now, Kicker has reiterated Sané's desire to make the transfer happen, but added that City are unlikely to let him go unless their huge asking price is met. £80m is the fee that they'll reportedly demand for their player, a risky strategy given that Sané's contract is ticking away.

Since moving to the Etihad in Pep Guardiola's first summer in charge of the club in 2016, Sané was a key player for two-and-a-half years in Manchester before failing to make an impact for the last year due to both injury and poor performances.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-trophy-parade
(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

-----

