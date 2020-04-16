Man City winger 'definitely' wants to sign for Bayern Munich next summer

Leroy Sané 'definitely' wants to sign for Bayern Munich this summer, according to Kicker.

After over a year of links between the German winger and the Bundesliga champions, Sané's agent has been quoted as saying that his player has his heart set on a move away from the Etihad.

Now, Kicker has reiterated Sané's desire to make the transfer happen, but added that City are unlikely to let him go unless their huge asking price is met. £80m is the fee that they'll reportedly demand for their player, a risky strategy given that Sané's contract is ticking away.

Since moving to the Etihad in Pep Guardiola's first summer in charge of the club in 2016, Sané was a key player for two-and-a-half years in Manchester before failing to make an impact for the last year due to both injury and poor performances.

