Man City Winger 'In Talks' For Multi-Million Pound Move To English Side

Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers has been linked with an initial loan move with an obligation for a permanent transfer to Championship club Bournemouth in the coming days.

The reigning Premier League champions possess an academy teeming with young talent. As well as producing players capable of breaking into the first-team, City’s academy also functions as a lucrative revenue stream for the club.

The Etihad club have earned well over £150 million through the sales of academy players, and the funds generated from these sales provides the club with the ability to afford the likes of Jack Grealish - who signed from Aston Villa earlier this month for a British transfer record fee of £100 million.

With several of the club’s former academy players having permanently left the club this summer such as Angelino to RB Leipzig and Lukas Nmecha to Wolfsburg, another Manchester City youth product appears to be on the verge of leaving.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers is 'in talks' over a loan move to AFC Bournemouth, with a £9 million obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of this season.

Reports from the likes of local newspaper the Bournemouth Echo and national radio station talkSPORT have also confirmed the report that suggests Rogers could be on the verge of a move, but the nature of the option/obligation to buy remains an area that is slightly uncertain.

The 19-year-old winger was loaned out to League One side Lincoln City in January 2021, and Rogers was subsequently awarded the EFL Young Player of the Month for March as a result of his efforts.

The report states that Bournemouth are interested in a move for Rogers after agreeing to sell winger Arnaut Danjuma to Villarreal, leading to Scott Parker’s Premier League promotion-chasing side hoping to acquire a like-for-like replacement.

With Manchester City’s first team containing a plethora of wingers, it appears highly unlikely that Rogers will be able to break into Pep Guardiola’s side in the foreseeable future, and a permanent move away could be the best solution for both parties.

Morgan Rogers possesses fantastic potential, and due to his ability, it would be unsurprising if Manchester City insisted on including a buy-back clause in any deal that sees Rogers leave the club permanently.

