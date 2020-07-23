City Xtra
Man City winger is 'doing his best' to persuade Serie A midfielder to join Pep Guardiola's side

markgough96

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is 'doing his best' to persuade AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer (22) to sign for Pep Guardiola's side this summer, say Le10Sport as relayed by Sport Witness. 

 (MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images)

There has been speculation in the press recently linking Bennacer with a move to City, with Guardiola said to be personally convinced of the AC Milan midfielder's qualities. 

Now, Le10Sport allege that Riyad Mahrez is doing his manager's bidding by working hard to persuade his Algerian teammate to join City. 

Bennacer signed for Milan at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, arriving after a two-year spell with Empoli for around £13m. The Algerian also spent two years with Premier League side Arsenal, but only made one League Cup appearance. 

However, he has impressed since moving to Italy. This season, Bennacer has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Milan, earning a reputation as a solid midfielder capable both defensively and on the ball. 

The Algerian could help to make City's midfield more defensively resolute, and help to deal with counter attacks - which have been a problem this season, especially with Fernandinho's transition away from midfield to defence. 

