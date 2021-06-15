Sports Illustrated home
Man City Winger 'Keen On A Move' This Summer - Pep Guardiola 'Reluctant' To Sell Player

In a contrasting report to the feeling in other quarters on Tuesday, Raheem Sterling could be 'keen' on a move away from Manchester City this summer, should the right opportunity be presented.
Stories surrounding the future of the England international continue to circulate, with different reports providing different angles on what could happen in the coming months, with a new contract remaining a possibility.

The former Liverpool winger lost his place in Pep Guardiola's go-to starting XI towards the back end of last season, and when presented with opportunities to regain some level of form, the 26 year-old struggled in parts.

Despite talk of contract discussions being set for after the summer's European Championships, one report this week suggests that Raheem Sterling would be keen on a move away from the Etihad Stadium for the right opportunity.

This is according to Sam Lee of the Athletic, who reports that while Pep Guardiola would be 'reluctant' to see Raheem Sterling leave the club this summer, the player himself would be 'keen' on a move should the opportunity arise.

Lee continues by reporting that while Pep Guardiola knows that sometimes a player just has to leave, he appreciates that Raheem Sterling has 'continued to put in maximum effort' despite their personal feelings.

In 'an ideal world', Pep Guardiola would want Raheem Sterling along with the reported want-away Bernardo Silva to stay at Manchester City, and most importantly, be happy to do so, writes Sam Lee.

In slightly contrasting reports, it has also been stated on Tuesday that sources close to Raheem Sterling expect the player to enter into contract discussions with the relevant parties at Manchester City at the European Championships.

As expected, the feeling in multiple quarters is that the player has no interest in being used as a makeweight in any deal for primary striker target Harry Kane, while Arsenal would struggle to finance a move for a player they have admired for some time.

