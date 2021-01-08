Man City winger opens 'initial discussions' with Bundesliga giants over transfer

Manchester City winger Jayden Braaf is in 'initial discussions' with Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen over a potential move in the coming weeks and months, according to the latest reports from England.

The 18 year-old Dutch youth international is claimed to be unhappy with his progression and route to first-team football at Manchester City - who are also mutually in agreement with the player and his entourage over a move away.

It was reported by the Manchester Evening News in the last few months that communications had broken down between the player and the coaching staff, leading to the teenager being shut out of U21 and EDS fixtures for a prolonged stretch of fixtures.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Mail on Friday afternoon, Jayden Braaf is now claimed to be a target for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen - with 'initial discussions' over a move understood to be underway.

Given the player's quality and potential, Leverkusen certainly are not the only club in Europe to be closely monitoring the situation with Braaf. In fact, other reports have claimed that he could follow a similar path to Jadon Sancho, and join Borussia Dortmund from the Manchester City academy.

There is also claims that a move back to the Netherlands could be on the cards, however a move to Germany and specifically the Bundesliga would present a much bigger and much more high profile transfer for the teenager.

-----

