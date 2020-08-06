Man City winger set to go out on loan after penning a new deal at the club - option to buy included

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is expected to sign a new deal with the club, before returning to Leeds on loan for the 2020-21 campaign, with a view for the deal to be made permanent in July 2021, according to the Mirror.

Jack Harrison joined City from sister club New York City in January of 2018 and has spent the subsequent three years on loan in the Championship; firstly spending six months at Middlesborough, then the proceeding two seasons with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, where he has impressed enough to earn himself another year, this time in the Premier League.

The English winger - who is now 23 - racked up six goals and eight assists in 46 Championship appearances last season and was a crucial figure in Bielsa's title-winning triumph.

His current contract at Manchester City is set to expire in the summer of 2022. Guardiola’s men are expected to tie him down to a longer deal, to increase his sell-on value next summer, should Leeds - or any other potential suitors - choose to take him on a permanent deal.

