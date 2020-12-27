Man City winger set to join Bundesliga club in the summer

According to an exclusive report in the Star, Jayden Braaf will follow Jadon Sancho's footsteps and is preparing for a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Braaf didn't find himself in Manchester City's most recent U23 squads, despite being fully fit. Previous reports have claimed that his omission from the team was a result of the player's 'bad attitude.'

Braaf, who signed a long-term deal with Manchester City just last year, is reportedly close to his permanent exit from the club. The 'breakdown' of the recent conversations between both parties seemingly led to this decision.

Braaf had his opportunities to train with the Manchester City senior squad, but that was limited to sporadic appearances. Following Dortmund's interest in the winger, the Premier League side are hoping to sell the player for at least £8 million and will look to include a buy-back clause in his transfer deal.

The 18-year-old forward's rumoured exit from the club has sparked a debate among Manchester City supporters. Despite his footballing abilities, there appears to be friction between the player and the Academy coaching staff.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra