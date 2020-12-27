NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Man City winger set to join Bundesliga club in the summer

Man City winger set to join Bundesliga club in the summer

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to sign Manchester City Academy graduate Jayden Braaf next summer.
Author:
Publish date:

According to an exclusive report in the Star, Jayden Braaf will follow Jadon Sancho's footsteps and is preparing for a move to Borussia Dortmund. 

Braaf didn't find himself in Manchester City's most recent U23 squads, despite being fully fit. Previous reports have claimed that his omission from the team was a result of the player's 'bad attitude.' 

manchester-city-v-southampton-premier-league-2-2

Braaf, who signed a long-term deal with Manchester City just last year, is reportedly close to his permanent exit from the club. The 'breakdown' of the recent conversations between both parties seemingly led to this decision. 

Braaf had his opportunities to train with the Manchester City senior squad, but that was limited to sporadic appearances. Following Dortmund's interest in the winger, the Premier League side are hoping to sell the player for at least £8 million and will look to include a buy-back clause in his transfer deal. 

The 18-year-old forward's rumoured exit from the club has sparked a debate among Manchester City supporters. Despite his footballing abilities, there appears to be friction between the player and the Academy coaching staff. 

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

49238055
Transfer Rumours

Man City defender close to leaving the club in January

49240463
Transfer Rumours

Man City winger set to join Bundesliga club in the summer

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-man-city (5)
Transfer Rumours

Phil Foden growing 'increasingly frustrated' by lack of game time for Man City

fbl-eng-pr-sheffield-utd-everton
Match Coverage

Opposition Report: Everton [PL]

fc-barcelona-v-rcd-espanyol-liga-bbva
Transfer Rumours

Breaking: Lionel Messi reveals conversation with Pep Guardiola about Man City

arsenal-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-quarter-final-7
Match Coverage

Rodri and Fernandinho double-pivot, Phil Foden to start! - Predicted XI: Everton vs Man City (PL)

fbl-esp-liga-barcelona-valencia
Transfer Rumours

Lionel Messi's January transfer stance revealed - Man City understand possible date to move for player

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-burnley (4)
News

Defender has 'convinced' Man City board he 'deserves' new contract

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-brom
News

Official: Pep Guardiola beats Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to prestigious coaching accolade