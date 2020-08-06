Man City winger to be loaned to newly promoted Premier League side - option to buy included in the deal

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is set to be loaned out for a third time to newly promoted side Leeds United, with an option to buy at the end of the year-long deal, according to the Daily Mirror.

Harrison (23) has yet to make an appearance for The Citizens after signing back in 2018. He has since had loan spells at Middlesbrough and most recently Leeds United, making 83 appearances for Bielsa’s side and helping them achieve promotion this season.

The Englishman, who can play as both a winger and an attacking midfielder, started his senior career in The US at New York City FC – part of the City Football Group. He made 56 appearances for the West-coast team before moving across the pond to The Etihad.

The Yorkshire team have had good use out of the player– with Harrison appearing 89 times for Leeds in just two seasons. Bielsa will surely be happy to have him in his attack for their return to top-flight football.

