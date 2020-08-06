City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City winger to be loaned to newly promoted Premier League side - option to buy included in the deal

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is set to be loaned out for a third time to newly promoted side Leeds United, with an option to buy at the end of the year-long deal, according to the Daily Mirror.

Harrison (23) has yet to make an appearance for The Citizens after signing back in 2018. He has since had loan spells at Middlesbrough and most recently Leeds United, making 83 appearances for Bielsa’s side and helping them achieve promotion this season.

leeds-united-v-wigan-athletic-sky-bet-championship

The Englishman, who can play as both a winger and an attacking midfielder, started his senior career in The US at New York City FC – part of the City Football Group. He made 56 appearances for the West-coast team before moving across the pond to The Etihad.

The Yorkshire team have had good use out of the player– with Harrison appearing 89 times for Leeds in just two seasons. Bielsa will surely be happy to have him in his attack for their return to top-flight football.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Alphie Izzett
Alphie Izzett

Interesting - how long has NYCFC been a West-coast team?

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (w/@RMadridInfo)

How successful Manchester City's season has been for the club is now reliant on how they perform in the Champions League. We asked independent source of all things Los Blancos, RealMadridInfo a few questions ahead of Friday nights huge clash...

Harry Winters

Man City winger set to go out on loan after penning a new deal at the club - option to buy included

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is expected to sign a new deal with the blues, before returning to Leeds on loan, with a view for the deal to be made permanent in July 2021.

Jack Walker

Man City announce one addition to their latest Champions League squad

Ahead of Friday's clash with Real Madrid, Manchester City have submitted their updated 25-man squad for the Champions League, which features a shock inclusion.

Jack Walker

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Dr Felix Brych will lead an all German team of officials when he referees the second-leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Friday evening.

Harry Winters

"He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend..." - Rodri and Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Real Madrid)

The big one is upon us. Manchester City bring a 2-1 lead back to the Etihad Stadium as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Despite falling behind, goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne gave City a well deserved lead.

harryasiddall

"We are ready to fight" - Man City defender opens up ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City defender, Aymeric Laporte is preparing for battle ahead of second leg clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Jack Walker

BREAKING: Key Man City defender does NOT want to extend his contract

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Eric Garcia does NOT want to extend his Manchester City contract following it's expiration in 2021.

harryasiddall

Man City ready to offer Kalidou Koulibaly 'substantial salary' - meeting with Napoli scheduled next week

Manchester City have scheduled a meeting with Napoli next week as their drive to sign Kalidou Koulibaly intensifies following the signing of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City looking to make as many as FIVE signings this summer - priority areas revealed

Reports from Sky Sports on Wednesday suggest that Manchester City are looking to sign as many as five players during the transfer window, with a desire for all business to be completed by the start of the new Premier League season (September 12th).

Jack Walker

“I’m really confident." - Man City star previews Friday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Manchester City star insists that the club are "really confident" and that "we are better" ahead of Friday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Jack Walker