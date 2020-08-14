SI.com
City Xtra
Man City full-back to complete his loan move later today - option to buy included

Jack Walker

Manchester City's Pedro Porro (20) is expected to arrive in Lisbon today to complete his loan move to Sporting, according to A Bola as relayed Sport Witness. 

The Portuguese fullback will sign a two-year deal at the Estádio José Alvalade, where Pep Guardiola's side face Lyon on Saturday. The deal will include an option to buy for €8.5M.

Reports have suggested that - should Sporting trigger their option to buy - Manchester City will be entitled to a percentage of any future transfer fee they receive for the player.

Pedro Porro has never played a game for City after joining from sister-club Girona in 2019, with the Portuguese right-back (who can also operate on the wing) spending last season on loan at Real Valladolid, making 13 La Liga appearances.

