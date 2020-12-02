Man City winger was ‘turned down’ by top German side in summer – belief that he 'was not dangerous enough'

Manchester City’s summer signing Ferran Torres was turned down by Borussia Dortmund just weeks before the deal was complete, according to Sky Germany.

The German outfit, as per the report translated by Sport Witness, believed Ferran lacked the attacking prowess they desired for their side, despite the players representatives travelling to Dortmund twice in an attempt to negotiate a deal.

Torres ultimately opted to move from Valencia to the Etihad Stadium back in August for a reported fee of €23 million - a figure that many Manchester City fans have been in awe of given his recent performances for his new side and during international duty for Spain in the most recent international break.

The Spanish international has gone on to make 10 appearances in a Manchester City shirt so far this season, finding the net an impressive five times in the process.

Torres has evidently grown under fellow countryman Pep Guardiola since joining City several months ago. Being known across Spain as a right-sided midfielder, Pep has played the 20-year-old on the right-wing and as a striker to fill in for the injured Aguero.

Ferran started against FC Porto midweek as a striker, however, was substituted off after 70 minutes after seemingly not being his illusive self.

