Man City wingers future to be decided this month - player expecting the 'green light'

The Leroy Sané transfer saga continues to rumble on, but the end looks to finally be in sight, as a decision is expected to be made this month, according to Florian Plettenberg as relayed by iMiaSanMia.

The German international has been linked to a move to Bayern Munich for a number of months, but the deal has encountered numerous obstacles. However, a decision is reportedly set to be made by the end of this month.

City are most likely going to sell Sané this summer in order to receive a reasonable fee and avoid letting him leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

According to reporter Florian Plettenberg, Sané is expecting the 'green light' by the end of this month for a move to Bayern and is eager to join the Bundesliga giants.

The final decision on whether City sells the winger will be made Director of Football Txiki Begiristain and Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada.

