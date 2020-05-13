City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City wingers future to be decided this month - player expecting the 'green light'

Matt Astbury

The Leroy Sané transfer saga continues to rumble on, but the end looks to finally be in sight, as a decision is expected to be made this month, according to Florian Plettenberg as relayed by iMiaSanMia.

The German international has been linked to a move to Bayern Munich for a number of months, but the deal has encountered numerous obstacles. However, a decision is reportedly set to be made by the end of this month.

City are most likely going to sell Sané this summer in order to receive a reasonable fee and avoid letting him leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Image placeholder title

According to reporter Florian Plettenberg, Sané is expecting the 'green light' by the end of this month for a move to Bayern and is eager to join the Bundesliga giants.

The final decision on whether City sells the winger will be made Director of Football Txiki Begiristain and Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bayern Munich and Man City are just €10 million apart in their valuation of star winger - personal terms agreed

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are now just €10 million apart in negotiating a fee for the transfer of Leroy Sane this summer, with personal terms between club and player already agreed, according to Kicker.

Freddie Pye

Man City owners hold negotiations with Russian club over potential takeover - CFG 'impressed' by popularity of the sport

Manchester City's owners, the City Football Group, are looking into the possibility of investing in the Russian football market as their quest for further global expansion continues.

Freddie Pye

Bayern Munich weigh up fresh bid for Man City forward - package fee mentioned

Bayern Munich are set to launch a new approach for Leroy Sane following a previous offer that was reported to have been laughed off by the current Premier League champions, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

History makers, Record breakers - The story of Manchester City's Centurion season

Two years ago, Manchester City wrote themselves into football history by being the first side to reach 100 points. Harry Winters talks us through the story of that remarkable season...

Harry Winters

Man City to offer refunds for remaining six home Premier League games

Manchester City have begun writing to supporters with valid match tickets for the remaining six home Premier League games to confirm that the club will be offering supporters full refunds.

Freddie Pye

Man City keeping tabs on two Premier League left-backs - but Bayern Munich prepare to offer defender for Leroy Sané

Man City are interested in two left-backs currently playing in the Premier League, but are also exploring a deal to land David Alaba, say 90min.

markgough96

Wingers transfer hits impasse with Man City's asking price the 'crux of the matter' - double the valuation of Bayern Munich

Discussions between City and Bayern Munich over the sale of Leroy Sane could reach a stalemate due to differing valuations of the player, say FT Redaktion.

markgough96

Huge player-exchange deal between Man City, Inter Milan and Barcelona discussed

A complex transfer deal between City, Inter and Barcelona involving the sale of Cancelo and the signing of Semedo has been discussed, say Corriere dello Sport.

markgough96

"This is embarrassing" - Some Man City fans react to the 2020/21 Puma product leaks

Manchester City fans react to the latest leaks of Puma products going on sale next season...

harryasiddall

Remarkably Relentless - The run which won Manchester City the 2018/19 title

One year on from Manchester City winning their fourth Premier League title down on the south coast, Harry Winters looks back at the enthralling run which powered the Blues over the line.

Harry Winters