Man City 'withdraw' from signing Inter star - Pep Guardiola 'torpedoed' idea

Manchester City have ‘withdrawn’ from the race to sign highly rated striker Lautaro Martinez, according to MARCA as relayed by Sport Witness.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘torpedoed’ the idea of signing Martinez, who has an impressive scoring rate this season, netting 16 times in 31 games in all competitions.

(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Reports in Spain have stated that the Argentine has rejected a new contract with his current club Inter Milan, favouring a move abroad. Barcelona look to be the most probable destination, with the Spanish club being able to far exceed the £3.5m-a-year contract that Martinez was offered recently in Milan.

While City, as well as Chelsea, were able to offer the 22-year-old a higher wage, Martinez reportedly has too strong a desire to play alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

(Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Guardiola purportedly doesn’t feel the need for investment in the striking department, feeling equipped with Sergio Agüero and with Gabriel Jesus. Indeed, the two South Americans have totalled 41 goals overall across all competitions this year.

