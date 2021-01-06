Man City 'yet to make approach' to renew star player's contract - player 'loves it' at the club

Manchester City are yet to make an approach to renew the contract of Sergio Aguero at the club, with the Argentine's current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, according to the latest reports.

The 32-year-old is now in a position to begin talks with any potential suitors over a free transfer in the summer, and is legally able to agree to pre-contract terms and contracts this month - however, the expectation is that this one, should the Argentine leave, will be decided towards the back end of the season.

With that being said however, the club are still yet to make any approach to renew the forward's deal at the Etihad Stadium. Whether or not this is down to his recent fitness struggles and they are waiting to see how he performs in the second half of the season, that remains to be seen.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, the aforementioned stance is the case - there has been no approach to renew the player's deal. The legendary Premier League forward reportedly ‘loves it’ at Manchester City, and would ‘really like’ to extend further - a view shared by ‘many’ at the top of the club.

There is of course the possibility that the club may view retaining Aguero as a crucial component in potentially luring Lionel Messi to the Etihad Stadium in the summer window. It is a well known fact that the Argentine pair are close friends and linking the iconic duo together in the Premier League is something that no City fan would pass on.

In terms of replacements should Aguero leave the Etihad after 10 years at the club, there seems to be only one option on the minds of many City supporters - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. The Norwegian international does not have an active release clause this summer, but one would expect him to leave the club if any potential suitor offered a fee that vastly exceeded that clause.

