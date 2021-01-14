NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City youngster agrees terms with Barcelona - €5 million fee mentioned

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia agreed on the personal terms regarding his move to Barcelona.
The latest transfer reports suggest that Barcelona will limit their offer to €5 million for Eric Garcia. The La Liga giants do not wish to pay more for the player and negotiations between both the clubs are reportedly going to be 'very hard'

According to Goal, Garcia has already reached an agreement with his boyhood club concerning the personal terms of his deal. While the La Liga side wants to bring him back to Camp Nou soon, they will only 'pay what they can'

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

On the other hand, City wanted more for the player that stopped a potential move during last Summer. That said, the Premier League side are 'reluctant' to watch the defender leave the club for free after the season when his current contract expires.

Carles Tusquets, the interim president of Barcelona FC, is contemplating a plausible deal with City in the current transfer window. However, he will first discuss the aforementioned move with all the four presidential candidates and only proceed if all four of them agree with the offer. 

Barcelona's last offer for Eric Garcia stood around €18 million, but City rejected the deal. The club rates the defender highly, but could now lose the player for free should they fail to reach an agreement with Barca by the end of January.

