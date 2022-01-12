Man City Youngster ‘Closing In’ on Loan Move to English Side That Will 'Increase' His Playing Time

Manchester City loanee James Trafford is ‘closing in’ on a move to Bolton Wanderers, after his move to Accrington Stanley did not pan out as expected.

James Trafford’s loan spell at League One side Accrington Stanley has been a mixed bag, with the youngster starting just 11 out of 25 games in the division this term.

The talented goalkeeper has not been given a start since November 23rd, with Whites boss Ian Evatt favouring Toby Savin in goal.

According to a report by the Manchester Evening News, Trafford is said to have ‘cut short’ his stint at Accrington in order to ‘increase’ his playing time in the second half of the season - instead ‘closing in’ on a loan switch to Bolton Wanderers.

With his current side set to recall their own academy youngster, Luke Hutchinson this could have proven to be yet another dent in Trafford's progress on loan.

The 19-year-old is considered as a gifted prospect at the Sky Blues, making the bench for games against Borussia Dortmund and PSG in the Champions League, as well as their 2-1 win against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last season.

Recently, James Trafford stated publicly that he could see himself becoming ‘City’s number one’ in the future, in an interview with Goal.

With Ederson emerging as the ideal Pep Guardiola ‘keeper since his move in 2017, and Zack Steffen proving his worth as an able understudy, the young goalkeeper’s lofty ambitions require patience at this present moment.

Nearing a move to 16th placed Bolton Wanderers in League One, James Trafford must have his eyes set on becoming a consistent fixture in the starting XI, in order to lay the foundations to achieve his big dreams in the future.

