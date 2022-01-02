Man City Youngster Keen On January Move Abroad to Progress Development - Club's Stance on Potential Sale Revealed

Manchester City youngster Jayden Braaf is keen on a move away from the club to progress his development after a series of injuries and an unsuccessful loan spell wanting the forward to move abroad, according to a new report.

Despite being voted as Manchester City's U-23 Players’ Player of the Year in 2020 - an award previously won by the likes of Cole Palmer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and James McAtee, Jayden Braaf has had a rough time of things in his relatively young career.

After being injured at the start of the following season and then being frozen out of the side, an ill-fated loan spell to Serie A outfit Udinese followed for the Dutch forward, whose current deal at the Etihad Stadium runs until 2023.

A knee ligament injury that required surgery meant that Braaf, who had scored on his fourth appearance for the Italian side would not be signed on a permanent deal at the end of the season - with a £9 million buyout clause stated in his contract.

According to the latest information of Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, there is ‘interest’ from a host of clubs abroad to sign the highly-rated winger, who rose through the academy ranks at Ajax and PSV before his move to the east side of Manchester in 2018.

Further details claim that the Dutchman is said to be keen on a move ‘as soon as possible’ in order to ‘kickstart’ his development and gain regular game time. In addition to this, Manchester City are believed to hold the stance that they will ‘not block’ a potential transfer for the 19-year-old as soon as January.

The tricky winger, who has been compared to the likes of Jadon Sancho and Memphis Depay in the past, could be let go at the start of 2022 if interested parties are aware that they can make the transfer happen at a reported ‘cut-price deal’.

A serious injury in 2021 has meant Braaf has been unable to impress enough to stake a claim for a place in City’s senior side, a factor that is said to have left him grow ‘frustrated’ in the past as he has had to wait on the wings.

With the prospect of the gifted forward leaving on a free next summer, it remains to be seen if a potential deal will go through in January if the clubs in question pursue their interest for Braaf.

