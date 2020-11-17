Man City's Bundesliga midfield target is 'keen to move' at the end of the season - player must 'prove fitness' to suitors

Sky Germany, as translated by Inside Futbol, have reported on Tuesday morning that Manchester City target Denis Zakaria is 'keen to move' on from Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season - providing fans with even more to speculate about when it comes to midfield targets ahead of next summer.

The Swiss midfielder reportedly wants a 'fresh start' and feels he is 'ready to play for a bigger club on a bigger stage', as per the claims of Sky Germany.

However, what is interesting to note from the latest claims surrounding the midfielder is that any potential transfer is reportedly hinging on the player proving his fitness in the second-half of the season, after sustaining a serious knee injury in the spring.

His potential suitors, presumably including Manchester City, are monitoring his fitness closely and will watch how well he returns to action in the second-half of the season.

Denis Zakaria could be the powerful, ball-carrying midfielder that City have been missing since club legend Yaya Toure departed in 2018. The 'Gladbach midfielder has scored eight goals and assisted on six occasions in his 96 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Popular statistics website Transfermarkt value the 23 year-old at £33 million, however at his age and the high-esteem in which clubs around Europe hold him, a player of his skillset and potential could possibly cost nearly double that. A previous report from BILD last month suggested that Manchester City were preparing a bid in the region of £40 million for the player - thus defending the view that the player could be worth significantly more than his valuation.

