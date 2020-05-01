Man City's chances of signing Inter star have become 'complicated' following Champions League ban

Manchester City's chances of signing Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar have become 'complicated' following the clubs two-year ban from the Champions League, according to CalcioMercato.

As per the reports, the two-year ban handed to City by UEFA for the alleged breach of FFP regulations, coupled with the financial implications of the COVID-19 crisis, has now complicated the English side’s rumoured deal with the Inter Milan defender.

Skriniar has been linked with a move to Etihad throughout the 2019/20 season, especially after City’s defence was put under scrutiny due to multiple errors. Both pundits and fans have argued that if it wasn't for these defensive mistakes, the reigning Champions would have had more victories under their belt this season.

(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

The 25-year-old defender’s composure on the ball and his ability to play out from the back caused everyone to believe that he is the kind of player that Pep Guardiola would need.

However, the recent turn of events has led to speculation that City’s plausible lack of Champions League football, as well as the loss in revenue, will have an unfortunate impact on the potential deal between the club and Skriniar.

The reports also suggest that the Italian giants consider Skriniar as an essential part of the Inter squad, but they will consider letting him go for €70 million. City will find the situation favourable if they manage to overturn the ban, but in the meantime, it is bound to affect a lot of their transfer plans.

