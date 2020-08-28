SI.com
City Xtra
Man City's Ferran Soriano set to meet Barcelona stars father in Catalonia next week

Jack Walker

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano is expected to meet Lionel Messi's father - Jorge - in Catalonia early next week, when he travels back from Argentina, according to the Times.

This comes after the Times also reported that Lionel Messi's conversation with Pep Guardiola ended with the Man City manager telling him that if he definitely wanted to leave Barcelona, he would inform City's hierarchy that he would love to sign him.

Numerous reports have suggested that it was Messi who made the first contact to Pep Guardiola regarding a potential transfer, with all sources indicating that a move to Manchester City is more than likely should the six time Ballon d'Or winner be allowed to depart the Nou Camp.

The finances involved in signing Messi don't seem to be a deterring factor for Manchester City either, who have the full support of owner Sheikh Mansour, with the Times reporting that the signing of the star would be the fulfilment of a long-term dream for the club, a deal that would propel them into the sporting elite.

