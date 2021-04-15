Man City's 'goal' at striker this summer is NOT Erling Haaland - real target revealed in report

Manchester City are reportedly focusing their attention on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, despite significant reports that their number one target would be Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

In the weeks that have followed the confirmed the departure of star striker Sergio Aguero at the end of the current season, the transfer rumour mill has been rife with suggestions as to who could possibly succeed the 32 year-old in Sky Blue.

At the very forefront of those rumours has been 20 year-old Norway international Erling Haaland - who is also a target for the major clubs across Europe, including the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

However, according to reliable insider Lu Martin, Manchester City's 'goal' for the upcoming summer transfer window in the striker position is Tottenham's Harry Kane - who is describe as being 'a little fed up' with current manager Jose Mourinho.

The feeling in some corners is that chairman Daniel Levy would be hesitant to sell to another English club, and even in the event of any transfer this summer, would be demanding fees in excess of £120 million for the England international.

These sorts of transfer fees would come close to the reported demands of Borussia Dortmund for their key man up front, however the key sticking point for Etihad officials would be the additional finances involved including wages and agent fees.

A report from Goal on Thursday has claimed that Erling Haaland and his representatives would demand an annual salary of €35 million per year - with an English club, who made a proposal earlier this year, put off by the demands.

