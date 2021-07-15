Man City's Harry Kane Alternative is 'Thinking About' Transfer - Belief That 'Story is Finished' At Current Club

Manchester City's potential Harry Kane alternative option Robert Lewandowski is reportedly 'thinking about' a move away from Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.

The stories surrounding the Premier League champions' pursuit of a new striker continue to rumble on deeper into the summer, and this week, a name name has entered the fray as a possible alternative to the club's number one target.

It is well known within football that Manchester City's main focus this summer is on Tottenham's Harry Kane, but after an initial £100 million bid was rejected and Daniel Levy continues to stand firm on his valuation, Etihad officials may begin to look elsewhere.

That brings us to Germany, where Bayern Munich's iconic Polish international Robert Lewandowski has been suggested as a potential alternative, and Sky Germany have provided the latest on the 32 year-old's future.

Just this week, newly-appointed head coach at Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann had admitted that there have been rumours regarding Robert Lewandowski potentially leaving the Allianz Arena since he joined the club last month.

While according to Marc Behrenbeck of Sky Germany, Robert Lewandowski is 'thinking about' a move away from Bayern Munich, with the most important reason being that the Poland international believes 'his story is finished' in Bavaria given the high levels of success achieved since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Germany continue by reporting that Lewandowski is thinking about a move abroad, and into another league, with the Premier League or La Liga considered as potential next steps.

Unfortunately for Manchester City and their reported hopes of securing the player, Marc Behrenbeck states that Lewandowski 'dreams' of a move to Real Madrid, and that a move to the Spanish giants has always been 'a big dream' - this despite interest from Chelsea and City, while his agent Pini Zahavi also speaks to all big clubs.

The major stumbling block for any possible move is that Bayern Munich will not let him leave, with the Bundesliga giants more than aware that he is a world class striker, and that they need him - according to Sky Germany.

For Manchester City, they are expected to return with an improved bid for Harry Kane within the next few weeks, and are set to seriously test the resolve of Daniel Levy - who continues to demand £150 million for his prized asset.

While Kane heads off on his holiday period following the European Championships, Manchester City are set to continue conversations with the relevant officials at Tottenham, to try and advance in negotiations.

The focus very much remains Harry Kane, although Etihad officials will almost certainly have alternatives listed internally.

