Man City's idea next summer is 'more on' Bundesliga midfielder - in talks with player's agent

Manchester City's idea when it comes to central midfielder recruits for next summer revolve more around Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, than Serie A star Ismael Bennacer, according to Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday afternoon.

In recent weeks, there have been several claims from multiple corners that Etihad officials have been showing a keen interest in monitoring the Swiss midfielder. One report from German media outlet BILD last month claimed that the Etihad club were preparing an official bid in the region of €40 million for the player ahead of next summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of his Here We Go Podcast, the idea of Manchester City, at the moment, is more focused on on Denis Zakaria rather than previously reported target Ismaël Bennacer.

It is claimed by the football insider that City are 'focused on the player', that he is also appreciated by the board, and that Etihad officials are already in contact with his agent, Fali Ramadani. Many may remember that City were in contact with Ramadani over the course of the summer, however this was in relation to Kalidou Koulibaly and the agent was acting as an intermediary between the Premier League side and Napoli.

Although City and Ramadani look to have a very good working relationship, Fabrizio Romano does clarify that there is nothing advanced, as City are not in contact with Borussia Monchengladbach over a potential move.

With that being said, it is certainly a situation worth monitoring with City looking like they could be in the market for a new central midfielder for next summer as part of their planned overhaul of the squad.

