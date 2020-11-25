SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City's idea next summer is 'more on' Bundesliga midfielder - in talks with player's agent

Freddie Pye

Manchester City's idea when it comes to central midfielder recruits for next summer revolve more around Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, than Serie A star Ismael Bennacer, according to Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday afternoon.

In recent weeks, there have been several claims from multiple corners that Etihad officials have been showing a keen interest in monitoring the Swiss midfielder. One report from German media outlet BILD last month claimed that the Etihad club were preparing an official bid in the region of €40 million for the player ahead of next summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of his Here We Go Podcast, the idea of Manchester City, at the moment, is more focused on on Denis Zakaria rather than previously reported target Ismaël Bennacer.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-moenchengladbach-mainz (1)

It is claimed by the football insider that City are 'focused on the player', that he is also appreciated by the board, and that Etihad officials are already in contact with his agent, Fali Ramadani. Many may remember that City were in contact with Ramadani over the course of the summer, however this was in relation to Kalidou Koulibaly and the agent was acting as an intermediary between the Premier League side and Napoli.

Although City and Ramadani look to have a very good working relationship, Fabrizio Romano does clarify that there is nothing advanced, as City are not in contact with Borussia Monchengladbach over a potential move.

With that being said, it is certainly a situation worth monitoring with City looking like they could be in the market for a new central midfielder for next summer as part of their planned overhaul of the squad.

-----

You can follow us on Twitter for live updates: City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'remain vigilant' of Inter Milan strikers situation - Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested

Manchester City are reportedly 'remaining vigilant' regarding the situation of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

harryasiddall

Man City becoming 'increasingly hopeful' they can lure Barcelona star next summer

Manchester City are becoming increasingly hopeful that they can lure Barcelona and Argentine forward Lionel Messi to The Etihad next summer.

Sam Puddephatt

by

dan burcea

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker left out of Man City travelling squad to face Olympiacos

Manchester City will travel to Greece without Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker for their UEFA Champions League Matchday Four clash with Olympiacos on Wednesday night, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Details of Man City and Barcelona negotiations last Summer revealed - as club prepares second bid in January

The details of talks between Man City and Barcelona last summer have been revealed, amid rumours that negotiations are set to resume in January.

markgough96

"We want him in the best condition." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Olympiakos)

After a disappointing Premier League defeat at the weekend, attentions turn to the Champions League with a point against Olympiakos tomorrow securing qualification to the next round.

harryasiddall

Everything You Need to Know: Olympiacos vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City's Champions League campaign will continue tomorrow as they travel to Athens to meet Olympiacos, who sit 3rd in Group C.

Danny Lardner

Man City purchase ‘buy-option’ in Mexico starlet’s new MLS contract

Mexico U16’s forward Alex Alcala (15) has signed his first professional contract with MLS side LA Galaxy, with Manchester City purchasing an option to buy the player when he turns 18.

Sam Puddephatt

The Opposition Report: Olympiacos [UCL]

The Rank and Report Football Show are here to run you through everything you need to know about Wednesday night's opposition for Pep Guardiola and his squad - as we take on Olympiacos in Matchday Four of the Champions League, where a single point could be enough to send the club into the knock-out phase of the competition.

Rank & Report Football

Raheem Sterling to be dropped, with Sergio Aguero making return to starting XI - Olympiacos vs Man City Predicted XI (UCL)

Manchester City's league season isn't going to plan, but they still have a perfect record in the Champions League to maintain when they head to Greece this week.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola orders Man City board to 'investigate the possibility' of signing Tottenham star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has asked his club's hierarchy to 'investigate the possibility' of signing Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, claims the Independent.

markgough96

by

dan burcea