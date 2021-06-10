Man City's Interest in €115M Striker Has 'Diminished' - Player Still Labelled 'Good Option' As Chelsea Circle

As Etihad officials continue their search for the elusive Sergio Aguero replacement over the course of the summer transfer window, high-profile names continue to come and go in this ever-revolving transfer mill.

One name that has been ever-present since talks of a new centre-forward arrival at Manchester City came about has been Inter and Belgium forward, Romelu Lukaku - a player who fans of the Sky Blue side will notoriously remember as being a former representative of bitter rivals Manchester Untied.

While there had been a feeling that City could pursue a deal for the player, especially considering Inter's financial situation, it now seems as though these particular ambitions could be fading away.

As per the Athletic writing in the new edition of the Radar, and while both Chelsea and Manchester City continue to be linked with the 28 year-old, it is reaffirmed that not many clubs will be able to meet Inter’s valuation - which is in excess of €115 million.

With that being said however, and despite the player's recent admission that he is remaining at the club beyond the summer transfer window, the Athletic report that there is a suspicion that Inter could be persuaded into accepting a lower price, such is their financial situation. With that being said however, Lukaku's €350,000-a-week pay packet will also be difficult to match in the current climate.

The Athletic write that Romelu Lukaku is 'under consideration' by Chelsea and while it is confirmed that he was once a target for Manchester City, the report quotes sources who suggest that the interest from Pep Guardiola's side has now 'diminished' compared to earlier in the year.

With that being said however, and given his Premier League experience, Romelu Lukaku remains and is labelled by the Athletic as a 'good option'.

For Manchester City, their striker pursuits have almost certainly turned to Tottenham and England international, Harry Kane - however, similar finance-related stumbling blocks stand in the way of securing a deal at present.

There is an understanding that there could be a substantial difference in valuation of the 27 year-old, with some suggesting that Manchester City view Kane as a £100 million centre-forward, while Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy targets a fee somewhere in the region of £150 million.

Either way, Manchester City will be required to smash their transfer record, should they wish to secure their number one target this summer.

