Man City's interest in Sevilla defender has a 'clear intention' of forcing Napoli to speed up negotiations for star centre-back

Adam Booker

Sources consulted by ElDesmarque have 'assured' that the recent interest and enquiries from Manchester City in Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé have a 'clear intention' of forcing Aurelio De Laurentiis to speed up negotiations for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Recent reports show that Napoli are looking to spend money but are counting on the Kouliably money, so the clubs president may be forced to sell if City are serious in their pursuit of other options.

If the City interest is more than just a smoke show to force the hand of De Laurantiis, the possible fee to sign the Frenchman could be up to €50-55M plus Nicolás Otamendi. 

However, that figure 'does not convince' the La Liga side, who have referred to the player's release clause of €68M. Sevilla believe that the Premier League side would raise their initial fee for the young defender, and would then consider an increased offer as they need the money in order to make changes this summer.

